Transfer Update On Osimhen, Lukaku, Zirkzee, Guiu, Kudus, David, Branthwaite, Others

Iliman Ndiaye, a 24-year-old forward from Senegal, has signed a transfer deal with Everton which will see him exit Marseille this summer, according to Footmercato.

Joshua Zirkzee, a 23-year-old Netherlands forward for Bologna, has a 40 million euro release clause that Manchester United are planning to satisfy in this summer transfer window. Additionally, Manchester United and Lille have discussed a deal for 18-year-old Leny Yoro, a defender for France U21, according to Sky Sports.

Zirkzee’s signing is expected to be financed by United through the sale of Mason Greenwood, a 22-year-old English forward, according to I Sport.

Everton anticipates that Manchester United will submit a second offer for England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, age 21, Liverpool Echo claimed.

Before their preseason tour of the United States begins next month, Manchester United hope to reach an agreement on a new deal with manager Erik ten Hag, ESPN reported.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, 47, a former striker for Manchester United, has had encouraging discussions about rejoining the team to work as one of Ten Hag’s coaches, Talksport claimed.

The 34-year-old striker from Spain, Joselu, is almost certain to leave Real Madrid after accepting an offer from Al Gharafa in Qatar, the Athletic claimed.

Chelsea and Barcelona have begun negotiations in an attempt to sign 18-year-old Spanish attacker, Marc Guiu in this transfer window, ESPN claimed.

In the race to sign Guiu, the Blues are ahead of Bayern Munich, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Adrian, a 37-year-old Spanish goalkeeper, turned down the opportunity to continue with Liverpool and is now negotiating a move to La Liga team Real Betis, Football Insider reported.

Archie Grey, the England Under-21 midfielder for Leeds United who is currently eighteen years old, is of interest to Borussia Dortmund, Bild reported.

Pedro Neto, 24, of Wolves will undergo a medical evaluation before Arsenal decides whether to submit a bid for the Portugal winger, according to Football Transfers.

The representatives of Jonathan David, a 24-year-old Canadian forward for Lille who is also rumoured to be moving to Chelsea, have started negotiations with Tottenham, Football Insider reported.

Although the 23-year-old Mohammed Kudus of Ghana has been linked to leaving West Ham, the team has not yet received a bid for the attacking midfielder, Sky Germany reported.

Romelu Lukaku, a 31-year-old Belgian striker for Chelsea, is a possible replacement for 25-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, should Napoli receive offers in the neighbourhood of 100 million euros, Calciomercato claimed.

Maximilian Beier, a 21-year-old German attacker for Hoffenheim, is being pursued by Aston Villa and Chelsea, Sky Sports claimed.