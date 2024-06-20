Jim Ratcliffe Says Manchester United Aim To Be Like Real Madrid

Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has revealed that the club’s management aims to make the side as efficient as Real Madrid.

Manchester United are one of the greatest clubs in the world in terms of pedigree but they have lost their fear-factor in recent years, especially in European competitions.

Some years ago, they used to dominate club football in the United Kingdom and always made it to at least the UEFA Champions League semi-finals constantly.

But lately, they hardly qualify for the Champions League and haven’t won the Premier League title for over a decade.

Last season, Manchester United finished as low as 8th in the Premier League table and had to depend on the FA Cup title they won against Manchester City to qualify for the Europa League.

“There’s room for improvement everywhere we look at Man United, we will improve everything”, Jim Ratcliffe told Bloomberg.

“We want to be where Real Madrid is today, but it’ll take time.

“It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe became the co-owner of Manchester United earlier this year, five years after becoming the owner of French Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice.

The British billionaire is in charge of the football affairs of the club and that has been a bit of a problem in terms of signing players from OGC Nice. It almost stopped United from participating in the Europa League because it is against UEFA rules for two clubs owned by one entity to feature in the same competition.

But after a series of back and forth, UEFA permitted Manchester United to participate in the Europa League next season after Ratcliffe has been able to prove that there is an independent management team running OGC Nice.

Amid that, the multi-club rule of UEFA has prevented Manchester United from signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United,” Ratcliffe said.

“But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”