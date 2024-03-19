Jim Ratcliffe Thinking Of ‘Next’ Mbappe As He Predicts 2023-2024 EPL Winner

Manchester United’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, seems uninterested in making big-name signings as he has ruled his club out of a potential move for Kylian Mbappe.

Recall that Jim Ratcliffe recently completed a 27.7 percent takeover of Manchester United, giving him the power to make football-related decisions at the club.

This means that the British billionaire who claimed to be a childhood supporter of Manchester United is in charge of selling and buying players. He also has a big say in appointing and sacking coaches.

Kylian Mbappe is the biggest player that will be available for a free transfer in the 2024 summer transfer window, Jim Ratcliffe’s first transfer window as a stakeholder at United. However, despite the possibility of signing the outgoing 25-year-old PSG forward for free this summer, the INEOS Group chairman is not considering such a big move.

“I think in a way, what I would rather do is try to sign the next Mbappe than spend a fortune trying to buy success”, Jim Ratcliffe told Geraint Jones on his Cycling Club podcast.

“It’s not that clever buying Mbappe, anyone can figure that one out. What’s much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or [Jude] Bellingham or Roy Keane.”

Meanwhile, Jim Ratcliffe has revealed the club he hopes will win the 2023-2024 Premier League title. He admitted that he hates all the contenders, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Despite his hatred for the Premier League title contenders, Ratcliffe noted that he hopes Mikel Arteta wins the title for Arsenal because the club has been “patient” with the Spanish tactician.

The British billionaire said: “I hate them all! We have got Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, haven’t you? I don’t know. They are all the enemy, I couldn’t possibly choose one.

“It would be good for Arteta, actually. He has done really well there. Arsenal have been patient with him, which is nice as well.”