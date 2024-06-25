Ethnic Bigots Might Stop Chioma And Davido’s Children From Contesting In Osun State Elections – Rev Ugwu

A Catholic missionary priest working in Gambia, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, has claimed that ethnic bigots are pretending to be among those who are happy that Chioma and Davido are getting married.

The clergyman opined that they would only remember Chioma is Igbo and not Yoruba like her husband, when it’s time for election.

He argued that Chioma’s children might not be able to contest in Osun state elections because of ethnic bigots who may claim that they are not full Yoruba.

Ugwu shared his thoughts on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He noted that ethnic bigots brought the nation to square one following the outcome of the last elections.

According to him, “The ethnic bigots are looking and pretending to be among those who are happy that Davido and Chioma are getting married until it is time for elections. Then, they will remember that Chioma is Igbo and not Yoruba like her husband, meaning that her children cannot contest in Osun state elections because according to their bigotry reasoning, the children are not “full” Yorubas.

“This was how they brought us to square one in the last elections, and see where we are today. If not that I am making a conscious effort to remain a good Christian, I would have joined Johnny Drille in his Palava song to say: “If you be bad belle, your father”, but I will leave you to God, your conscious and the price of bread in your area. Mtchwww!!!”