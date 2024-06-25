CHIVIDO2024: Davido ‘Campaigns For President’ On His Wedding Day [Video]

Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, wasn’t too carried away with the activities of his wedding ceremony as he gave a special welcome to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the current Governor of Osun state.

Note that today is the traditional wedding ceremony of Davido and his long-term lover, Chioma Rowland. The ceremony is taking place in an exclusive location in Lagos.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, Ademola Adeleke, who was dressed in his usual traditional outfit, was seen in a viral video catching up with Davido, who was also heavily dressed in traditional attire.

Immediately the governor got close to Davido, the “Fall” crooner screamed at the top of his voice saying: “the future president” as he bowed to Adeleke as a sign of respect in line with the Yoruba tradition.

Afterwards, they exchanged pleasantries and then posed for a group picture before they walked into a mansion which is suspected to be one of the Adeleke family houses on the Island in Lagos.

While they were in the palatial mansion, they spared some time to take some shots as the musician continued to prove that the governor is his favourite uncle.

Recall that in the two election years that Ademola Adeleke campaigned to be the governor of Osun state, Davido was at the forefront of the process by staging free concerts in the state and also tweeting about it.

Davido’s efforts finally paid off in 2022 when the 64-year-old former Senator beat the then-incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola to win the governorship seat of the state.

With that achieved, the music star might already be looking at taking his uncle to the next level, which is the presidential Villa.

Watch Davido call his uncle a future president below:

