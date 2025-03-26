Osun Crisis: Gov Adeleke Orders Establishment Of Holding Camps For Displaced Victims

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate establishment of three holding camps to accommodate displaced residents from Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the decision follows the successful implementation of an earlier directive for the distribution of food and relief materials through the palaces of the affected communities.

“Now that the distribution of food and relief materials has commenced, I have directed the state emergency agency to proceed to set up camps for displaced people,” Governor Adeleke stated.

“Each town is to have a camp, probably their town halls or any place of their choice. Security agencies are to screen displaced people for transportation to the camps.

“The emergency agency will be providing food materials and accessories for the displaced people while the situation normalizes. The emergency agency has also reached out to NEMA for further support,” he added.

Governor Adeleke also commended security agencies for swiftly acting on his order to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the communal crisis.

“All the culprits must be brought to book. There must be accountability. I expect suspects to be charged to court as soon as possible,” the governor emphasized.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour curfew remains in effect, with security forces intensifying surveillance in the affected towns.