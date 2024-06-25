At Least 47 Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Zamfara Community

Bandits have initiated another violent raid on the Danbaza neighbourhood in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, abducting no fewer than 47 individuals.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday evening revealed that the kidnapping incident took place on Monday early in the day.

According to Daily Post, a local from the area, Mustapha Danbaza, told reporters that his family lost eleven members to the kidnappers during the latest attack.

He also mentioned that in a similar incident a few weeks prior, a bus full of passengers was targeted by these criminals in Danbaza, but there has been no update on the fate of the passengers.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Maradun, the birthplace of former governor Bello Matawalle, who is currently serving as a Minister of State for Defense, has been the target of numerous attacks by armed robbers.

The latest assault by the criminals took place in the Gora community, where a number of individuals went missing.

Janbako and several other nearby villages have been repeatedly victims of attacks by these bandits for some time.

Advertisement

State Police spokesman, ASP Yazid, has expressed his commitment to verify the event and provide an update to the press.

Barely a month ago, eleven people, including seven mobile police officers and four civilians, were killed in a terror attack in Zamfara Community.

Naija News reports that armed bandits attacked the Magarya community in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was reported that three cars, including one belonging to the district head of Magaryso, the brother of the former speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasir Magarya, were also destroyed.

Also, chairs in the parlour of the former speaker’s house were set ablaze.

A resident of the area, Ahmad Umar, who spoke to the aforementioned publication, said the Magarya Model Primary School was set ablaze, and many people sustained various degrees of injuries.

However, at the time of filing this report, the State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.