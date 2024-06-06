Breaking: Bandits Kill Seven Policemen, Four Others During Attack On Zamfara Community

Eleven people, including seven mobile police officers and four civilians, have been killed in a terror attack in Zamfara Community.

Naija News learnt that armed bandits attacked the Magarya community in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Daily Post, three cars, including one belonging to the district head of Magaryso, the brother of the former speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasir Magarya, were also destroyed.

Also, chairs in the parlour of the former speaker’s house were set ablaze.

A resident of the area, Ahmad Umar, who spoke to the aforementioned publication, said the Magarya Model Primary School was set ablaze, and many people sustained various degrees of injuries.

However, at the time of filing this report, the State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

More details to come…