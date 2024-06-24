Nigeria Entertainment News
Popular Filmmaker, Nkosi Nathi Heartbroken As DNA Test Shows He Is Not The Biological Father Of Wife’s Newborn Baby
Popular South African film director, Nkosi Nathi, has expressed frustration after a DNA test revealed that he is not the biological father of his wife’s newborn daughter.
Naija News reports that the filmmaker shared his ordeal in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, stating that the incident had left him traumatized.
Nkosi said he received the news of becoming a father nine months ago and has doted on the baby girl since birth.
However, an incident compelled them to conduct a DNA test, and the result was negative.
Nkosi said he shared his story to encourage other men to conduct a DNA test.
He said, “Today was meant to celebrate my first Father’s Day. I’m shattered beyond words. Nine months ago, I was introduced to the news that I would be a father. I are for my unborn child and she became my world. I spent some time with her and it was a life changing experience.
“She was born on May 20 a day before my birthday. After some incident, her mother and I agreed to do a DNA test. The result came back negative, I am not her father. I am making this post to encourage other brothers out there: With all that happened, I still want to be a part of the better and responsible generation of men.
“Let me not let the situation get ahead of us. We have a lot of life to live. The support from my family has been insane. One thing about me, I know how to choose my friends. I am traumatized but stable, on the healing journey and taking care of my mental health. Some really dope projects are coming up, I can’t wait to share them with you. The work does not stop, I will continue to be…”
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775