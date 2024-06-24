Popular Filmmaker, Nkosi Nathi Heartbroken As DNA Test Shows He Is Not The Biological Father Of Wife’s Newborn Baby

Popular South African film director, Nkosi Nathi, has expressed frustration after a DNA test revealed that he is not the biological father of his wife’s newborn daughter.

Naija News reports that the filmmaker shared his ordeal in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, stating that the incident had left him traumatized.

Nkosi said he received the news of becoming a father nine months ago and has doted on the baby girl since birth.

However, an incident compelled them to conduct a DNA test, and the result was negative.

Advertisement

Nkosi said he shared his story to encourage other men to conduct a DNA test.

He said, “Today was meant to celebrate my first Father’s Day. I’m shattered beyond words. Nine months ago, I was introduced to the news that I would be a father. I are for my unborn child and she became my world. I spent some time with her and it was a life changing experience.

“She was born on May 20 a day before my birthday. After some incident, her mother and I agreed to do a DNA test. The result came back negative, I am not her father. I am making this post to encourage other brothers out there: With all that happened, I still want to be a part of the better and responsible generation of men.

Advertisement

“Let me not let the situation get ahead of us. We have a lot of life to live. The support from my family has been insane. One thing about me, I know how to choose my friends. I am traumatized but stable, on the healing journey and taking care of my mental health. Some really dope projects are coming up, I can’t wait to share them with you. The work does not stop, I will continue to be…”