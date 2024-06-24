Ojo Olorunleke Insists His Spot In Super Eagles Is Intact Despite Leaving Enyimba For Al Merreikh

Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, has stressed that he is not likely to lose his place in the national team as he leaves Enyimba for Sudanese club Al Merreikh.

Ojo Olorunleke who spent the last three seasons of his career at Enyimba, said his goodbyes to the club in the last matchday of the 2023-2024 NPFL season after signing a 3-year contract with the Sudanese side.

Olorunleke helped Enyimba to end the season with a 2-1 home victory over Plateau United at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, and he used the opportunity to say his farewell to the fans.

After the game, reporters asked the 29-year-old goalkeeper if his move to Al Merreikh wouldn’t jeopardize his chances in the Super Eagles.

Advertisement

Ojo Olorunleke responded, “I don’t believe that it’s the same football.

“It’s the same football. Even where I’m going to (Sudan), I won’t say it’s better than Nigerian football, you understand?”

In his farewell message to Enyimba and the club’s fans in particular, Olorunleke said the nine-time NPFL champions made him who he is.

Advertisement

“I’m grateful for the love they showed me throughout my stay in Enyimba,” he said.

“Enyimba made me and they made me who I am today. I will forever be grateful to them and the good people of Aba and Abia State in general.”