Enugu Community Hands Over Newly Built Multi-Million Hospital To Deity

A newly built general hospital located at Ogurute Uno community in the headquarters of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has been handed over to a deity for security and protection.

According to The Nation, the community decided to make such a move because of the vandalisation that had greeted the new hospital by hoodlums.

It was gathered that the multi-million naira hospital equipment, such as a brand new ambulance, children’s beds, solar panel and poles, TV sets, among other valuables were stolen by the hoodlums.

A community leader lamented that they were being frustrated by unknown persons stealing the equipment.

He said, “The people here today are people of Ogurute Uno community.

“This is Ogurute Ulo General Hospital built for us by the government.

“The government brought for us equipment for taking care of the sick in our villages. They also equipped this hospital to enable it function to the benefits of our people.

“But, thieves have stolen the equipment such as Air-conditioners, solar battery, solar panels, an ambulance bus, TV sets, wheelchairs, stretchers, ceiling fans children’s beds.

“And to think that these things were provided not too long ago, is more worrisome.

“This is the main reason we have come together and agreed to hand over this General Hospital to the deities here. Yes, it may look as if we’re going too far. But, we have suffered from the wickedness of man. And we want to put a stop to it.

“Any man or woman who said he or she is not happy about this hospital and has a hand in the missing items, let the deities take care of them.”

The community, however, said that they would forgive the perpetrators if they returned back the stolen items as soon as possible.