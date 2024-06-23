Cholera Outbreak: Prevention, Treatment, Survival Techniques

Cholera, also known as blue death is a bacterial disease that has broken out in Nigeria in recent times and instilled fear in the hearts of many.

It is a waterborne disease caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

Symptoms include acute diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration, which can lead to death if left untreated.

In Nigeria, cholera is an endemic and seasonal disease, occurring annually mostly during the rainy season and more frequently in areas with poor sanitation

Advertisement

Naija News reports that From January 1 to June 11, 2024, there have been 1,141 suspected and 65 confirmed cases of cholera, resulting in 30 deaths, across 30 states and 96 local government areas.

The bacterial infection has been reported in Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa, and Lagos States.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Naija News, the Managing Director of Vantagemed Pharmacy Limited, Yejide Laleye (MBA, B.Pharm) advises Nigerians to practice topnotch hygiene to stop the widespread bacteria.

Advertisement

Laleye also urged the citizenry to stay away from satchet water populary known as pure water and opt for boiled or treated water.

She also gave a step by step process of treatment for patients who have being infected with the bacteria.

According to her, “Cholera is caused by a bacteria called Vibrio cholerae.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now this bacteria is transmitted from water and food. What usually leads to an outbreak in an endemic country like Nigeria most times is based on hygiene.

“The kind of water people drink and the kind of food people eat. So basically the major symptoms of cholera is diarrhoea, that is watery stool.

“And when left untreated It will lead to dehydration. In severe cases when the dehydration gets too much such individuals can go into what we call a shock and then from there death.

“And that leads us to the treatment of cholera, when treating Cholera the main thing we aim for is rehydration of the individual that has been infected with the bacteria.

“However, for every individual having diarrhoea we cannot say that it is cholera that individual has.

“So If we have a patient whether adult or child presenting with watery stool, prolonged watery stool that is uncontrollable, within 24 hours that the person has being stooling and becoming dehydrated, we try to rehydrate the individual and do a stool culture to know if we are dealing with Cholera or not because so many things can also result in the passing of watery stool.

“So that is not to say that once there is watery stool we conclude that there is Cholera.

“However, in this period that there is an outbreak going on in Nigeria we would want to test that individual to be sure.

“So most times even before testing once anybody is passing watery stool, we give ORS, that is Oral Rehydration Salt. Or some call it Oral Rehydration Therapy to replace the lost electrolytes.

“Because once the individual is passing stool he becomes dehydrated, and then we have zinc tablet that is in the ORS packages for individuals with watery stool.

“So we go on to use antibiotics if after doing the rehydration therapy, giving the individual zinc and the individual is not getting better, then we can now go on to use antibiotics.

“But we don’t jump to antibiotics immediately unless that individual present with severe passing of watery stool.

“Now what we tell people to look out for in this region that we are having the outbreak is properly washing of hands with soap and running water after using the rest room because some people go to the rest room and do not wash their hands with soap, they only wash with water. So proper hygiene would help to curb the spread of cholera.

“So we advice people to wash their hands whether you go to the toilet or you go out. When you come in before you start cooking wash your hands.

“Even when you want to snack on something like biscuit ensure your hands are properly washed and sanitised.

“For water source, we would advise people that rather than drinking pure water or any kind of water that they find is best they boil their water or stick to table water or treat their drinking water.

“There are so many friendly, i wont want to use the term, chemicals that can be used to treat water. We have water guard, water care. They can also use that to treat the water.

“Then we would advise people to limit buying food from buca because that is another way the bacteria can spread.

“So basically when looking at curbing Cholera outbreak hygiene is topnotch. Then for those that want to prevent falling victim of Cholera we advise they go for the vaccine. They take the first dose and after some weeks they go for the booster dose.

“For people that are in areas that we have a large number of people that have come down with cholera infection we advise them to as well go to for vaccination in the government facilities.”

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has also called on the general public to exercise caution over the recent cholera outbreak in some states across Nigeria.

Head, Information and Communications for NBMA, Gloria Ogbaki, in a statement in Abuja, quoted the Director- General, NBMA, Dr Agnes Asagbra, as saying there was need for carefulness.

“Asagbra said Nigerians must exercise caution as Nigeria records 30 deaths and 1,141 suspected cases from the disease.

“She also called on Nigerians to imbibe various hygiene practices such as boiling drinking water or using certified water purification methods.

“According to her, there is need to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially before eating or preparing food.”

The Lagos Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi has also warned that the identified Cholera strain is highly aggressive and contagious, with the potential for widespread concerns, heightened by the rainy season.

In summary, Nigerians are advised to,

1. Drink Safe Water, Stick to bottled or boiled water. Avoid tap water, wells, or untreated water sources.

2. Wash Hands Frequently, Use soap and clean water. Pay attention to hygiene, especially before eating and after using the bathroom.

3. Use Proper Sanitation, Ensure proper disposal of human waste and garbage.

4. Keep Surroundings Clean, Regularly disinfect surfaces and clean living spaces.

5. Avoid Close Contact With Infected Individuals, Maintain a safe distance from people showing cholera symptoms.

6. Avoid Contaminated Food, Steer clear of raw or undercooked meat, seafood, and unpeeled fruits and veggies.

7. Get Vaccinated, Consider getting vaccinated if you’re travelling to areas prone to cholera outbreaks.

8. Seek Medical Attention Immediately If Symptoms Arise, Diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration can lead to severe complications if left untreated.

9. Stay Informed, Stay up-to-date on local health alerts and cholera outbreaks in your area.