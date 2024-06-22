Transfer Update On Luiz, David, Greenwood, Gomez, Wan-Bissaka, Others

The 24-year-old forward Jonathan David, of Lille and Canada, is wanted by several teams, including Manchester United and Tottenham, in this summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham have made the first bid of £25 million to Wolves for the signature of Max Kilman, an English defender. However, Wolves are seeking up to £45 million for the 27-year-old in this summer transfer window, the Guardian reported.

Aston Villa are about to transfer Brazil’s Douglas Luiz, a 26-year-old midfielder, to Juventus in exchange for English winger Samuel Illing-Junior, 20, and Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, 23, plus a £25 million transfer fee, the Mail claimed.

Initial contact has been established between Manchester United and Lille over the transfer of 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro, Sky Sports reported.

Advertisement

Lazio are willing to pay £15 million to get English forward Mason Greenwood, 22, from Manchester United, in addition to offering Greece’s 22-year-old goalkeeper Christos Mandas, according to Tuttomercato.

Bobby DeCordova-Reid, a 31-year-old winger for Fulham and Jamaica, is being targeted by Southampton. His contract expires this summer, the Sun reported.

The 18-year-old Spanish Barcelona attacker Marc Guiu, who has a 6 million euro release clause, is attracting interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano wrote.

Advertisement

Bein Sports Turkey reported that the 26-year-old defender for Manchester United and England, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is very close to joining Galatasaray and might receive a four-year contract offer from the Turkish team in this summer transfer window.

Manchester United are worried that they won’t be able to entice Desire Doue, a 19-year-old midfield player from Rennes, to Old Trafford since the French team has set a high asking price for the player, Givemesport reported.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, an England striker for Everton, has drawn interest from West Ham and Brentford, according to Football Transfers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roma will speak with Manchester City in an attempt to acquire Spanish defender Sergio Gomez, 23, in the coming days, Caught Offside reported.

The 28-year-old midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham and Denmark is interested in AC Milan in this summer transfer window, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Marseille’s Illian Ndiaye, a 24-year-old midfielder from Senegal, is a target for Everton, according to L’Equipe.

The 30-year-old Turkish captain and Inter Milan player Hakan Calhanoglu have been talked about by Bayern Munich, according to Bild.

Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 24, could leave Arsenal on loan as Spanish La Liga side, Sevilla are in talks for his signature, Vamos Mi Sevilla reported.