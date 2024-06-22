Transfer Update On Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Omari Kellyman, Anselmino

Premier League club, Chelsea, are on the verge of signing attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa for a reported £19 million in the summer transfer window.

According to the BBC, Omari Kellyman, 18, is expected to undergo medical at Chelsea to complete the transfer deal.

Note that this deal differs from the one that will see Ian Maatsen, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Chelsea, move to Aston Villa this summer.

Meanwhile, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, shared on his X page earlier today, June 22, that Chelsea are making efforts to sign two more attackers following the failure of their quest to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Naija News has reported that the Nigerian-born French youngster is on the verge of completing his transfer move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Also, Chelsea are pushing to sign 19-year-old centre-back Anselmino from Brazilian club, Boca Juniors. According to the BBC, the said player is worth between £12 million and £15 million.

Once the deal is done, the youngster might move to Ligue 1 club, Strasbourg, on loan ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Note that the French club is owned by Chelsea’s parent company, BlueCo.

In Italy, Atalanta and Lazio are set to go into a transfer tussle over the signature of Nigerian midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who is currently contracted to Turkish side Hatayspor.

The Turkish side are ready to sell the Nigeria international for just €7 million, and just like Lazio, Atalanta have made contact with Hatayspor for the 22-year-old midfielder, according to TuttoAtalanta.