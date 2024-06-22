Chelsea Sign Brazilian Youngster Estevao Willian From Palmeiras

Chelsea have completed their transfer transaction with Brazilian club, Palmeiras, for the services of teenage forward Estevao Willian.

Earlier today, June 22, Chelsea took to X to announce that Estevao Willian is now officially their new player but he wouldn’t join the Premier League side until the summer of 2025.

This means that the 17-year-old forward will remain at Palmeiras throughout the 2024-2025 season.

A statement from Chelsea reads: “Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer.

“The 17-year-old has already built a strong reputation in South America as one of the most exciting talents around due to his skilful dribbling and electric pace, causing defences plenty of problems in his breakout season in senior football.

“Estevao has featured 10 times in the Brazilian Serie A for Palmeiras, contributing two goals and two assists, as well as also finding the net in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.”

What are the details of Chelsea’s contract with Estevao Willian

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Estevao Willian signed a deal with Chelsea which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 30, 2033.

The Premier League side paid Palmeiras the sum of €34 million to complete the deal.

The transfer expert wrote on X, “Chelsea have signed all documents for Willian Estevão, deal sealed!

“Final conditions include €34m fixed fee, €6m add-ons based on apps with Palmeiras, €17m add-ons based on being a multiseason starter at #CFC, €4m difficult add-ons Contract until 2033.”