Zola Disappointed Over Chelsea’s Transfer Decisions, Sack Of Pochettino

Chelsea legend, Gianfranco Zola, has noted that the club made a big mistake in selling three of their key players, and he is disappointed over the sack of coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Recall that ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Chelsea’s new owners, Todd Boehly and his consortium decided to reshuffle the side as they brought in coach Pochettino.

In the process of reshuffling the squad, star players like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic were allowed to leave. This exit followed the departure of the then club’s reliable penalty taker, Jorginho, in the summer of 2022.

With the exit of these star players and many others, Chelsea were left with one of the youngest squads in the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

Despite the inexperienced set of players at the club, coach Pochettino was able to lead the side to a 6th place finish in the Premier League. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for the Argentine tactician to retain his job at Stamford Bridge.

In his assessment of Chelsea’s squad ahead of the 2024-2024 season, the club’s legend, Gianfranco Zola said the departed Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, and Jorginho were the soul of the Blues.

“Chelsea have had a hard season, especially at the beginning, but they changed a lot”, Zola told Ladbrokes.

“They put a lot of young players in place and lost a lot of experienced ones like Jorginho, Havertz, and Kovacic. They lost many players who were the soul of the team, the leaders, so it took time to get going.

“But finally Pochettino got it working and it was working quite well. It was very surprising to see him leaving and I don’t know the full reasons but obviously, from a supporter’s point of view I am disappointed.”