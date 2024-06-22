Kanayo O. Kanayo Sends Message To ‘Desperate’ Girls In Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has asserted that some girls are desperate to act in the film industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian stated this in the snippet of the upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by Nedu, Husband Material, and Deit Cole.

The 62-year-old lamented that the desperation to act by untalented people, especially ladies, poses a threat to the film industry.

He urged ladies who are desperate in the movie industry to resort to business, stressing that acting is in-built.

Kanayo added that he wishes to continue acting even when he turns 90.

He said, “Many girls are desperate to act. You don’t come to Nollywood to learn how to act. Acting is in-built. If it’s not in you, go and sell crayfish.

“Let us run some people out of the [movie] industry. I want a situation where at 70, 75, 80, 90, I will still be acting.”

Meanwhile, Kanayo O. Kanayo has called out teen actress, Angel Unigwe, and her mother over an alleged breach of contract.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, said the fast-rising actress breached a filming contract with his production firm after her mother came to the movie location and took her home before the expiration of their contract duration.

Kanayo said he had received a similar alleged breach of contract between Angel, her mother and other movie producers before it happened to him.

The thespian called on Nollywood producers to boycott the teen actress, threatening that he would disrupt any movie shoot involving her.