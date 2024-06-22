Connect with us

John Obi Mikel Undergoes Surgery (Photos)

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, recently underwent a successful surgery at the Princess Grace Hospital in the United Kingdom.

John Mikel Obi took to his Instagram story earlier today, June 22, 2024, to share a couple of pictures to reveal the development.

In the first picture, the 37-year-old ex-Nigeria international was seen wearing a lab coat while posing on his feet with his hands on his waist.

John Mikel Obi captioned the picture with “Pre Op let’s go” with a power emoji.

Obi posted another picture in which he was seen lying on a hospital bed with his thumb up while wearing a big smile to confirm that he was okay.

He captioned the picture with “All good”, adding a thumbs-up emoji and ending the caption with “#PostOp”.

At the time of writing, the former Nigerian star has not revealed why he decided to undergo surgery and his fitness status. Obi was last seen at a public event between June 8 and 9 when he attended the 2024 Soccer Aid at Chelsea’s home ground, Stamford Bridge.

Before today, the last time he posted on his Instagram page with over 3 million followers was on June 10 when he shared a video in which he was commenting on the omission of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford from England’s Euro 2024 squad.

