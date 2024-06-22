Fubara Sacks, Replaces Rivers Traditional Rulers’ Chairman

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has removed the Chairman of the State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Sergeant Awuse.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the governor during a special meeting on Friday with the state traditional rulers at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara announced the appointment of Eze Chike Wodo as the new chairman of the council.

According to the Rivers State governor, the office can not remain vacant.

Advertisement

He stated that Awuse had not been leading the council effectively for a while, describing the former chairman as unstable.

Fubara said, “It is like your chairman has run away. Maybe when your chairman is ready, he will write to me. If he gets the approval, he can then come for the meeting.

“But you already know his position. He is not a stable man, he is not a stable character. He cannot say something in the morning and say another thing in the evening.

Advertisement

“It is because of that he decided to hide his head. You have to bear with him until when God will help us remove this problem you are having. By the grace of God, it will be resolved soon.”

Recall that the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, had replaced the then Chairman of the Council, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, with Awuse.