Driver Knocks Down Osun FRSC Personnel At Roadblock

Personnel of the Osun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) reportedly sustained injuries in a hit-and-run incident on Friday.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred near the Osun Government Secretariat, Abere, along the Gbongan-Osogbo Road.

It was gathered that the driver of a Lexus Jeep was speeding when the FRSC personnel signalled for him to stop at a roadblock.

However, the driver reportedly failed to comply and allegedly struck the FRSC officer, dragging him along the road until he fell off the vehicle.

The Osun FRSC Sector Commander, Inyang Umoh, confirmed the incident and assured that the injured officer was in stable condition.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been arrested.

“The officer is in stable condition. We are making efforts to get the driver of the vehicle. He has not been arrested yet,” Umoh revealed.

In a recent report, the FRSC Zone 11 disclosed that no fewer than nine people died from different road accidents in Osun, Oyo and Ondo States during the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Holiday.

In a report released during the week, the commission said the casualties were recorded from 13 road accidents over the initial three days of the Sallah holiday.

Additionally, the command reported that 78 people were injured in these accidents, which involved 21 vehicles and 128 individuals.

The Acting Zonal Commanding Officer, Leye Adegboyega, discussed the command’s special Sallah operation, which kicked off on Friday, in a statement released in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

He mentioned that the victims were swiftly transported to medical facilities throughout the area, and 41 individuals were spared from injury.

The operation saw 3,018 members of the force, 57 patrol vehicles, five ambulances, and two heavy-duty tow trucks deployed.