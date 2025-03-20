FRSC Officer Kidnapped In Benue

The Benue division of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has verified the kidnapping of one of its officers, Nathaniel Kumashe, by armed assailants.

The spokesperson for the command, Ngozi Ahula, confirmed this incident in Makurdi on Thursday.

Ahula stated that the officer, who is stationed in Wannue, Tarka Local Government Area (LGA), was taken around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

She explained that the officer was abducted at his home in Tse Aboh, Uchi-Mbakor within Tarka LGA, shortly after he had returned from the wake of a deceased cousin.

As per her report, the attackers discharged gunfire to intimidate his family and neighbors prior to his abduction.

Local youths quickly initiated a search throughout the night; however, the assailants had already fled the scene.

According to Leadership, sources indicate that operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the area also participated in the search efforts.

Additionally, it was reported that the victim may have been transported to a location used by kidnappers in the neighboring Guma LGA of the state.

Meanwhile, gunmen have reportedly killed the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammad Adamu, in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the State Chairman of the group, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying that the deceased was attacked at his residence in Barikin Ladi town after breaking his Ramadan fast.

Babayo condemned the incident and called on the security agencies to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Also confirming the incident, the youth leader in the community, Danjuma Ibrahim, said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Barikin Ladi General Hospital ahead of burial scheduled for Thursday.

While condemning the incident, Danjuma noted the latest attack was the third time gunmen had targeted the chairman, but they were previously unsuccessful.