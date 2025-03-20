Just In: Another Truck Overturns Near Karu Bridge Hours After Deadly Explosion

Commuters were left stranded on Thursday as a truck overturned in close proximity to the same site where a tragic truck explosion at Karu Bridge in Abuja claimed lives on Wednesday, March 19.

The latest development has exacerbated the already challenging traffic conditions in the area.

A widely circulated video from an eyewitness depicts the truck positioned across the roadway, obstructing the passage of vehicles traveling towards Nyanya.

This incident has resulted in considerable delays for commuters utilizing this heavily trafficked route.

Officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other law enforcement agencies were reportedly present at the scene, actively engaged in clearing the vehicle and restoring normal traffic flow.

This recent accident occurred shortly after a devastating explosion on the Karu-Nyanya Road on Wednesday evening, which resulted in a large fire that consumed several vehicles, claiming the lives of approximately 10 individuals and leaving many others with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked reports that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder in the truck that ran into a petrol tanker in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday exploded.

The presidential media aide, in a post via his official 𝕏 account on Thursday morning, said the CNG cylinder in the truck did not explode and was recovered intact.

He also denied certain reports that the explosion of the CNG cylinder was responsible for the tragic explosion which occurred on Wednesday night.

“Here is the CNG cylinder in the cement truck that ran into a petrol tanker that exploded in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night. Contrary to earlier reports, the CNG cylinder was recovered intact. It did not explode. And it was not the cause of the tragic explosion,” Onanuga wrote on 𝕏, along with a video of the cylinder.