Five UNIOSUN Students Die In Tragic Road Accident

Five Osun State University (UniOsun) students have reportedly died following a serious road accident that occurred on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Naija News reports that the school management confirmed the tragic incident in a statement released late Monday by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji.

Adesoji revealed that the incident took place in the Balogun area, near Unity School in Ikire, Osun State.

He detailed that the collision involved a luxury bus en route from Ibadan and an 18-passenger bus coming from Osogbo, resulting in multiple casualties, including the five UNIOSUN students.

Adesoji further noted that information from the Nigerian Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) indicated that the accident was the result of a head-on collision between the two vehicles, which caused a significant impact and led to numerous fatalities.

In response to this tragic event, the university management promptly sent a team to the site to identify and assist any students affected by the accident.

“Regrettably, we confirm the loss of the following students: Olagbemide Dotun, a 200-level student of Software Engineering; Suleiman Farouq Adedayo, a 400-level student of Law; Ogundare Pelumi, a 300-level student of Public Health; Ogundare Elijah, a 100-level student of Mechanical Engineering; and Olawuyi Mary, a 200-level student of Nursing.

“However, one of our students, Olagbemide Damilola, a 200-level student of Medicine and Surgery, survived the accident and is currently receiving medical attention,” the statement noted.

Adesoji added: “The Nigerian Police have confirmed a total of ten fatalities from this unfortunate incident. Osun State University is working closely with the relevant authorities to gather more details on the circumstances surrounding the accident. We are also providing necessary moral and logistical support to the bereaved families, including funeral arrangements for the deceased students.

“This tragic loss has deeply shaken our university community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the deceased.

“We urge our students, staff, and the entire university community to remain calm and supportive during this difficult time. Osun State University will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and pray that they find strength and solace in this moment of grief.”