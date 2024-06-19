FRSC Reveals Number Of People That Died In Osun, Ondo, Oyo Road Accidents During Sallah Holiday

No fewer than nine people reportedly died from different road accidents in Osun, Oyo and Ondo States during the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Holiday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone 11, which spans the three south-west states confirmed the tragic occurrences in a statement released on Tuesday, stating that the casualties were recorded from 13 road accidents over the initial three days of the Sallah holiday.

Additionally, the command reported that 78 people were injured in these accidents, which involved 21 vehicles and 128 individuals.

The Acting Zonal Commanding Officer, Leye Adegboyega, discussed the command’s special Sallah operation, which kicked off on Friday, in a statement released in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

He mentioned that the victims were swiftly transported to medical facilities throughout the area, and 41 individuals were spared from injury.

The operation saw 3,018 members of the force, 57 patrol vehicles, five ambulances, and two heavy-duty tow trucks deployed.

Adegboyega noted that the team patrolled approximately 65 major roads daily to improve visibility and decrease the occurrence of crashes caused by speeding, while standby rescue teams were positioned at various commands to ensure a quick response to any accidents.

He called on the public and all those using the roads to exercise caution to minimize fatalities and damage to property.