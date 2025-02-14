23 Die In Tragic Road Accident In Kano

A tragic motor vehicle accident involving a DAF model trailer has resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 23 passengers along the Kano-Maiduguri road, specifically beneath the well-known Muhammadu Buhari Interchange Flyover in Kano.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Sector Command, Umar Matazu, verified the details of the incident in a statement issued on Friday, noting that a total of 71 passengers were involved, with 23 fatalities and 48 individuals sustaining injuries.

In a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, CRC Abdullahi Labaran, Matazu explained that the accident transpired on Thursday night when the trailer, which was transporting both goods and passengers, was reportedly speeding, leading to a loss of control.

He further stated that upon receiving the emergency call, the FRSC Kano rescue team, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct a rescue operation and restore normal traffic conditions.

“The crash involved a trailer (DAF Model) carrying goods and passengers. The cause of the road traffic crash is dangerous driving due to overspeeding, which resulted in loss of control under the bridge.

“A total of 71 people were involved in the crash. A total of 23 fatalities and 48 injured victims. The injured victims were immediately evacuated to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, for urgent medical attention.

“In response to the tragic incident, the Sector Commander, FRSC Kano Sector Command, CC UM Matazu, has dispatched an investigation team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the crash.

“He also extends his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

“Furthermore, the sector commander strongly warns drivers and the general public against the overloading of trailers with goods, animals, and passengers, emphasising that such dangerous practices significantly increase the risk of fatal crashes.

“The obstruction caused by the accident has been cleared, and the free flow of traffic has been restored.

“The FRSC remains committed to ensuring safety on our roads and urges all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of lives,” the statement.