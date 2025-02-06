JUST IN: ‘Police’ Shoots FRSC Officer In Lagos

An unidentified officer from the Lagos State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been reportedly injured after being shot allegedly by a security personnel in police attire.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred during an enforcement operation targeting counterfeit number plates, part of a broader initiative launched by the FRSC under the Lagos Sector Command.

According to Channels Television, the Corps Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, who was supervising the operation, did not provide specific details about the incident as of the time of filing this report.

However, he encouraged journalists to remain patient as he investigates the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate occurrence.

It is still unclear whether the security personnel involved is connected to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and as of this report, there have been no statements from police authorities in Lagos regarding the matter.

More details shortly…