‘Stop Dreaming’ – Mercy Eke Gives Update On BBNaija ‘All Stars’ Reunion

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ Edition, Mercy Eke, has revealed that there will be no ‘All-Stars’ reunion.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during an Instagram live session with her fans.

Mercy urged her fans to stop anticipating a reunion on the last edition of the reality show in which Ilebaye won the grand prize of 120 million Naira.

However, the BBNaija star didn’t disclose the reason behind it.

She said, “Stop dreaming, there will be no ‘All Stars reunion.”

If Mercy Eke’s claim is valid, then it will be the first time organizers of the reality show will fail to organize a reunion after an edition which gathered different housemates from previous editions.

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke has cried out following the shutdown of a Nigerian commercial institution, Heritage Bank.

Naija News recalls that Heritage Bank’s operating license was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as announced in a statement released on Monday, June 3, by Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali.

As a follow-up on the licence revocation, the CBN appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC) as the liquidator of the failed bank.

The NDIC subsequently announced that depositors of Heritage Bank who have alternate accounts within the industry will be paid up to the insured amount of ₦5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to locate their alternate account.

The NDIC added that depositors with funds in excess of ₦5 million will be paid liquidation dividends upon realization of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the bank.

In a post via her X handle, Mercy Eke lamented the situation, stating that she had over N100 million with the bank and that it was saddening that only N5 million would be paid to customers.

When a fan questioned why she opened an account with Heritage Bank, the reality TV star stated that it was a requirement during her set in the BBNaija show because that was where the sponsors would pay in their cash awards.