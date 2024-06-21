Northern Chiefs React As Court Nullifies Sanusi’s Reinstatement, Sends Message To Gov Yusuf

The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria (FCN) has commended the Federal High Court ruling that set aside the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Naija News reported that Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, overturned all the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf after the State House of Assembly amended the Kano Emirate law on May 23, 2024.

In a statement by its President, Ameh Adaji, and Secretary General, Danladi Etsu, the Northern Chiefs described the verdict as a resounding triumph of justice over injustice, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood.

The Forum said the judge’s refusal to be swayed by the whims of political expediency has rekindled faith in the judiciary as the last bastion of hope for the common man.

The chiefs added that the ruling also underscores the importance of respecting court orders and the rule of law, even in the face of political pressure.

The statement read, “We warmly applaud the landmark judgment annulling the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano. This verdict is a resounding triumph of justice over injustice, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood.

“The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria acknowledges the courage and wisdom of the judge for upholding the rule of law and protecting the sanctity of the judiciary. His refusal to be swayed by the whims of political expediency has rekindled our faith in the judiciary as the last bastion of hope for the common man.

“The consequences of this judgment are far-reaching and profound. It reinforces the principle of separation of powers and checks and balances, ensuring that no branch of government can unilaterally dictate the fate of our revered traditional institutions. It also underscores the importance of respecting court orders and the rule of law, even in the face of political pressure.”

The chiefs further warned Governor Yusuf and Sanusi to respect the judgment of the court and the sanctity of the Emir’s office, noting that any further attempts to subvert the law and tradition would be met with fierce resistance and condemnation.

The statement added, “Their actions have brought Kano State to the brink of chaos and destruction. We urge them to respect the judgment of the court and the sanctity of the Emir’s office.

“Any further attempts to subvert the law and tradition will be met with fierce resistance and condemnation. We caution that any breakdown of law and order will be solely the responsibility of Governor Abba Yusuf and Emir Sanusi.

“We urge them to tread the path of wisdom and peace, and to respect the institutions that have been the bedrock of our society for centuries. The Forum of Chiefs remains committed to promoting peace, unity, and the sanctity of our traditional institutions.”