Breaking: Federal High Court Rules On Law Used In Dethroning Ado Bayero, Others

A Federal High Court in Kano State has set aside all steps the Kano state government took to repeal the Kano Emirates Council Law.

Naija News recalls that the Kano House of Assembly had repealed the law, after which Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf implemented it by dethroning Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano and also reversed the creation of four emirates, Bichi, Rano Karaye and Gaya, by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The law was relied upon to re-appoint the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, dethroned by Ganduje in 2020, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

However, a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenged the propriety of the law and asked the court, through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), to declare the law null and void.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman set aside the action of the Kano government, ordering parties to maintain the status quo.

More details to come…