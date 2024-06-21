Burna Boy Did Not Pay All Patients’ Medical Bills At UPTH – Hospital Spokesperson

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has debunked claims that Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, paid medical bills for all patients during a recent visit to the hospital.

Naija News reports that the institution’s spokesperson, Elabha Meni, made this known in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Meni clarified that the music icon only settled the bills of selected patients at the facility, contrary to claims of covering all outstanding bills.

The medical facility commended Burna Boy for his charitable act in helping those in need.

Advertisement

The statement read, “We commend Burna Boy’s kindness in financially assisting select patients in our hospital to offset their bills during his visit on June 11.

“However, contrary to reports stating that all patients bills in UPTH were paid during the visit, only selected patients received cash gifts or donations.

“The hospital did not receive direct payments from the musician and his team on behalf of patients to support this worthy course of reducing healthcare cost.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has voiced his frustration over the misattribution of accomplishments within the music industry.

Kuti highlighted that Burna Boy was incorrectly credited as the first Nigerian artist to perform at Coachella in 2020, even though Kuti himself had performed at the festival back in 2012.

He also pointed out that his brother, Femi Kuti, had received multiple Grammy nominations prior to Burna Boy’s recognition for Best World Music Album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, Kuti mentioned that his album “Black Times” was nominated for Best World Music Album, yet it was overlooked by African award organizers.

Despite his recent Grammy nomination for his contribution to Janelle Monae’s “Age of Pleasure,” Kuti noted that he was not acknowledged among the Nigerian artists nominated for the 66th Grammys.