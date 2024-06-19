Nigerian Media Overlooks My Accomplishments, Credits Burna Boy Instead – Seun Kuti Laments

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has voiced his frustration over the misattribution of accomplishments within the music industry.

Kuti highlighted that Burna Boy was incorrectly credited as the first Nigerian artist to perform at Coachella in 2020, even though Kuti himself had performed at the festival back in 2012.

He also pointed out that his brother, Femi Kuti, had received multiple Grammy nominations prior to Burna Boy’s recognition for Best World Music Album.

Furthermore, Kuti mentioned that his album “Black Times” was nominated for Best World Music Album, yet it was overlooked by African award organizers.

Despite his recent Grammy nomination for his contribution to Janelle Monae’s “Age of Pleasure,” Kuti noted that he was not acknowledged among the Nigerian artists nominated for the 66th Grammys.

Kuti expressed his discontent, stating that the Nigerian media often disregards his achievements, almost as if he were not Nigerian.

“My brother [Femi Kuti] has been nominated at the Grammys multiple times. They’ve nominated me, I was also nominated in the last edition. It was only my name that they [Nigerian media] didn’t mention among the Nigerian artists who were nominated for the 66th Grammys. That’s what they do every time as if I’m from Togo.

“That’s how they said Burna boy was the first Nigerian artiste to play in Coachella in 2020 where I’ve played in 2012 as if I’m from Togo,” Kuti lamented.