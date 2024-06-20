Why I’m Backing Aiyedatiwa To Win Ondo Governorship Election – Oke Collapses Structure

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, has collapsed his structure into the campaign train of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the November gubernatorial election in the state.

Naija News learnt that Oke had resisted pressure to challenge the outcome of the primary due to his interest in the unity of the party and its victory in the November polls.

In an interview with journalists on Thursday, Oke said he is backing Aiyedatiwa because the Governor is his brother from Ilaje and wants the place to produce the next Governor of Ondo state.

Oke said his supporters were ready to follow his actions because the peace, unity and development of this state were paramount to him.

He said, “I am not an emergency politician. I have campaigned for governorship in this State four times and I have all it takes to be Governor. I did everything I needed to do in the primary but the rest is now history.

“I had various options and my supporters were ready to follow any action I will take.

“We must march forward in one accord into the coming election. Our strength lies in our unity. This is not the time to discriminate; this is the time to bring everyone on board for the good of our party.

“The Governor is my brother from Ilaje and I want Ilaje to produce the next Governor. Since it won’t be me, it should be him. We are going to win the election together.”

Reacting to the development, the Ondo APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, said Oke’s action has put an end to any lingering issues within the party.

He said: “I bear no grudge against anybody. Nobody has offended me. All you did during the primary was to demonstrate your democratic freedom. There was no crime in it. It was a normal procedure.

“All members of the party, irrespective of who they supported during the primary, remain members of same family. Now that we have a flag-bearer, let us all work together for the victory of our party.”