Rivers Crisis: Police Barricade Of LG Secretariats Will Continue – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to maintaining peace and order in Rivers State by continuing the police barricade at local government secretariats amid ongoing legal and political turmoil.

The directive comes as the state awaits a court ruling on the local government crisis that has gripped the region.

The IGP made this announcement in Abuja while addressing journalists on the sidelines of a conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers.

“The police will continue to occupy the secretariats until a court of competent jurisdiction delivers judgment on the local government crisis in Rivers State,” Egbetokun stated, emphasizing the need for preemptive measures to forestall any escalation of violence.

In addition to addressing the situation in Rivers, IGP Egbetokun also commented on recent controversies surrounding the recruitment of police constables.

He responded to allegations from the Police Service Commission (PSC) about the recruitment process, stressing that the management of the Force is vigilant against the induction of individuals deemed untrainable or unsuitable for police duties.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a specialised institution that is not meant for all Nigerians,” said Egbetokun, highlighting the rigorous standards expected of those who serve.