Rivers Crisis: Fubara Speaks On Being Under Siege

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has strongly refuted claims suggesting that the state is embroiled in crisis, describing such narratives as false and the product of mischief makers.

The governor made these clarifications while addressing journalists in Egbelu Community, after inspecting the ongoing 14.6km Omodu-Eberi Road project in Omuma Local Government Area on Thursday.

Governor Fubara emphasized the prevailing peace and stability in Rivers State, which he said has been instrumental in fostering sustainable development, attracting fast-paced investments, and accelerating economic growth.

“The recent negative narrative that portrays the State as immersed in crisis with disrupted peace is untrue and misguided,” Fubara stated, adding that such misinformation undermines the state’s developmental efforts.

During his field visit, Governor Fubara took the opportunity to reassure both locals and the nation at large that Rivers State continues to enjoy an “uninterrupted peaceful atmosphere.”

He noted that the residents are engaging in their normal activities, and governance is thriving, which contradicts the portrayal of the state in some quarters of the media.

The governor also highlighted the significance of the Omodu-Eberi Road project, which is expected to enhance connectivity and economic activities in the region, further contributing to the state’s overall development.

The road project is part of a broader initiative to improve infrastructure across Rivers State, aimed at boosting local economies and improving the quality of life for residents.

By addressing these misconceptions directly, Governor Fubara aims to correct the public image of Rivers State and encourage continued investment and development.

The state government remains focused on maintaining peace and security, which is essential for achieving the ambitious economic goals set for the region.

“And to also tell Nigerians that Rivers State is peaceful. You can see that we are moving about inspecting projects as against what you see on the screens of your television sets that police are everywhere, that we don’t move about anymore, and that Rivers State is under siege.

“We are not under siege. Our State is free and peaceful. If at all there is any problem in any part of the State, I know quite well that Nigerians know where the problem is coming from, not from us,” he clarified.

Governor Fubara emphasised: “We are peace-loving people. It is already written all over us. Our actions and our deeds have confirmed that we are peace-loving people.

“We will continue to maintain the peace that we promised everyone, for the betterment of the good people of Rivers State,” he added, and encouraged the business community, especially potential investors, to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities that abound in the State.

Commenting on the 14.6km Omodu-Eberi Road project, Governor Fubara stated that the project was started by his administration with the target of inaugurating it during his one-year in-office anniversary.

Governor Fubara explained that what delayed the work was the decision to extend the length of the road to make it serve as a comfortable link for motorists to drive onto Abia State.

The Governor said: “We are in Omuma to inspect the project that we started. The project was supposed to be part of projects commissioned during our one year anniversary celebrations.

“But we found out that some part of the job, if completed, will link Rivers State to Abia State, and we felt there is no need to commission it halfway without joining that part that connects us to Abia State.”

Governor Fubara further said: “So, we directed the Ministry of Works to extend the project from 8 kilometers to 14.6 kilometers. So, we are here to see what is happening, and to prepare ourselves that maybe in the next two months, we might likely be coming here to commission this project for the good people of Omuma.”