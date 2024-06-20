Rivers: Caretaker Chairmen Begin Dissolution Of Standing LGA Committees, Swear In Committee Members

The newly appointed interim chairpersons of local government areas in Rivers have begun carrying out their responsibilities, despite being denied access to their local government secretariats.

The dissolution of all standing committees in their various local government areas was announced by the majority of them on Thursday morning.

Naija News reported earlier that at their inauguration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the chairmen were instructed by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to steer clear of violent confrontations and conduct their operations from any location within their councils.

While some members inaugurated their committees outside council gates, others conducted similar functions in customary courts and hotels.

The police had taken over all the councils’ secretariats prior to the inauguration of the chairmen, following violent clashes on Tuesday that resulted in the killings of a policeman and a member of a vigilant group.

In light of his difficulty accessing the local government council secretariat, the Chairman of Emohua, David Omereji, opted to inaugurate members of his CTC at the Customary Court in Rumuji.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Omuma Local Government Area, Promise Reginald, has dissolved all standing committees in his local government.

He named the dissolved committees as revenue, petroleum taskforce, sanitation, motor parks, and other ad hoc committees set up by the immediate past administration.

Reginald said: The dissolution is with immediate effect. By this announcement, all affected persons are to hand over all council property in their possession to the office of the chairman.”

Similarly, in Asari Toru Local Government Area, CTC Chairman Orolosama Peter Amachree issued a directive for the dissolution of all appointments, committees, and task forces set up by the previous administration.

He said: “The directive includes the transfer of all council properties to the office of the chairman, bidding farewell to the outgoing officials and wishing them success in their future pursuits.

“In a strategic move to stimulate the local economy, the chairman will initiate an economic empowerment program targeting 50 individuals.

“Each participant will receive a startup capital of ten million naira to support their entrepreneurial endeavors.

“Asari Toru Local Government is poised for progress and prosperity under the leadership of Orolosama P Amachree.”

The chairman of the caretaker committee in Obio-Akpo, Amb Ihunwo Chijioke, enacted the dissolution of all standing committees within the local government.

He emphasized the immediate effect of the dissolution and instructed affected individuals to hand over council property promptly.

Furthermore, companies operating in Obio Akpor local government area were warned to cease dealings with fake agents and unauthorized persons, with security agencies instructed to apprehend and prosecute impersonators, signaling a robust stance on governance and accountability.

Chijioke said: “This includes revenue, sanitation, motor parks and other adhoc committees set up by the immediate past administration. The dissolution is with immediate effect.

“By this announcement, all affected persons are to hand over all council property in their possession to the office of the chairman.

“Companies operating in Obio Akpor local government area should also take note of the development and stop dealing with fake agents and unauthorized persons. Furthermore, security agencies are directed to arrest and prosecute impersonators.”