Rivers: Fubara Gives Fresh Directives To Caretaker Committee Chairmen

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that the newly sworn-in caretaker committee chairmen in the state can work from any location.

Naija News understands that this is to prevent breaching the peace in the state if attempts are made to access council secretariats.

Governor Fubara made this statement shortly after swearing in the 23 chairpersons at the government house in Port Harcourt yesterday.

He advised the local chairpersons not to confront the security personnel who had taken control of the council secretariats, stating that he did not want to be associated with violence.

“Let me also advise that as you resume in your respective local governments, please I do not want any confrontation, it is not in my nature. It is not my style.

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday) I know and the world knows that it is not from you people.

“Some persons caused it. So let us not allow them to continue to make our state look bad in the comity of states. So if you go back, if there is any situation I want you to be law abiding. I don’t want any confrontation. You can operate from anywhere,” Governor Fubara said.

The governor emphasized that the caretaker chairmen are now in charge of the Local Government Areas.

He noted that the tenure of the caretaker committee would be short because, in the coming days, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) would begin the process for the conduct of local government elections.