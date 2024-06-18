[Just In] Protest: Policeman, Vigilante Member Feared Killed In Rivers

Omuma Local Government Area in Rivers State has become the latest flashpoint in a series of violent incidents, with a policeman and a member of the Omuma Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) feared dead.

This tragic event occurred amid widespread tension and protests across the state’s 23 local government areas following the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen and ward councillors.

The violence in Omuma LGA is part of a larger pattern of unrest that has swept through Rivers State.

There have been multiple reports of shootings, notably at the Port Harcourt City LGA Council Secretariat and in other LGAs, including Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Eleme, and Khana, carried out by unidentified persons.

According to a source in Omuma who spoke with Vanguard, the conflict escalated when policemen attached to a local politician allegedly opened fire on vigilante members of OSPAC at the Omuma council secretariat.

This reportedly led to a deadly exchange where the vigilante group retaliated, resulting in casualties on both sides.

As of noon, local reports confirmed that two individuals had been gunned down following the shootings.

However, official confirmation from police authorities was still pending at press time. A police source in Omuma acknowledged the shootings but details remained unclear as investigations continued.