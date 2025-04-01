NSCDC Recovers 70,000 Litres Of Crude Oil From Suspects In Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has seized a truck carrying 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This information was shared in a statement issued by the NSCDC National Public Relations Officer (NPRO), Afolabi Babawale, on Monday, March 31, in Abuja.

Babawale noted that the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGS SIS) acted on directives aimed at curbing pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and illicit activities involving petroleum products in the Niger Delta region.

He stated that the CGS SIS promptly responded to an intelligence report and confiscated a long caravan truck equipped with a built-in tank filled with stolen crude oil.

Babawale also quoted the Squad Commander, AS Dandaura, who indicated that his team was rapidly dispatched to the location of the crime.

“The truck was spotted while in transit around Eleme flyover in Elelewon, Port Harcourt, and was subsequently impounded by the CGS SIS.

“The truck was fully loaded with siphoned crude oil illegally drawn from vandalised wellheads and destroyed pipelines.

“However, the truck’s occupants fled as the operatives approached the scene of the crime.

“An investigation has been launched to track down the syndicate responsible for the act of economic sabotage.

“For the record, the exhibits recovered at the point of arrest include: A red-head and navy-blue container truck with 10 tyres (Reg. No. AGL574XY), containing approximately 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil,” he stated.

Babawale highlighted that upon the completion of the investigation, the NSCDC would pursue the legal forfeiture of the truck and its cargo in an appropriate court.

He noted that the revenue generated from the sale of these assets would be deposited into the Proceeds of Crime Account (POCA).

The CGS SIS Commander also reaffirmed the squad’s dedication to a relentless fight against oil theft and its perpetrators, stating that any individuals apprehended would be prosecuted following comprehensive investigations.