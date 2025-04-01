Ex-Rivers HoS, Nwaeke’s Hometown Disown Him After Accusing Fubara Of Working With Militants, Burning Rivers Assembly

The Etche ethnic nationality in Rivers State, hometown to former Head of Service, George Nwaeke, has publicly disowned him, denouncing his recent allegations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara as externally influenced falsehoods.

In a strongly worded press conference held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Etche leaders labelled Nwaeke as a liar, a betrayer, and an untrustworthy figure.

They emphasized that due to his erratic behavior and unstable character, he is often excluded from essential community meetings where issues affecting the Etche people are discussed.

Nwaeke had earlier, in a press conference in Abuja, accused Governor Fubara of orchestrating the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in an attempt to prevent his impeachment.

He further alleged that the governor paid his former Chief of Staff, Dr. Edison Ehie, to execute the demolition, also claiming that the Governor works with militants.

However, Etche stakeholders vehemently dismissed these claims, asserting that political sponsors in Abuja scripted Nwaeke’s press conference to tarnish the governor’s image.

“We want to make it clear that Nwaeke’s allegations are baseless. His claims are nothing but lies influenced by external political forces. He is simply trying to please his paymasters in Abuja,” said a former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, who led the group of Etche leaders.

The Etche leaders also revealed that prior to his controversial press briefing, Nwaeke had secretly approached the Chief of Staff of Rivers State Government House, seeking financial assistance in exchange for his loyalty.

“His insatiable hunger for financial gain is the only explanation for his unfounded allegations against the Governor. He is simply trying to please those who are financially backing him,” Nwuke added.

The group also exposed discrepancies in Nwaeke’s statements, citing how his account of events conflicted with his wife’s testimony, further discrediting his claims and demonstrating his lack of credibility.

The Etche ethnic group has called on security agencies to investigate Nwaeke’s conduct and hold him accountable for allegedly spreading falsehoods against the governor and other prominent Rivers leaders.

“This will serve as a strong deterrent to anyone who may wish to spread lies for political or financial gain,” the group warned, demanding that Nwaeke be held responsible for his actions.

Meanwhile, the Etche leaders also voiced their opposition to the state of emergency imposed in Rivers State, which led to the suspension of Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The group appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the decision, warning that it was not in the best interest of the state and could escalate the ongoing political tensions.