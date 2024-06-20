Rivers Begins Preparation For LG Elections

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) announced that it has initiated the process to conduct local government elections throughout the state.

This declaration came in a public notice issued by the Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd.), which was released to the press on Wednesday night.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of remarks by the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who, after swearing in caretaker committee chairmen for the 23 local government councils, emphasized the short tenure of these appointments.

“Let me also sound it very clear here that your tenures are not going to be too long because, as a matter of fact, before the end of today (Wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday), there should be a process for the commencement of elective local government chairmen in our dear state,” Governor Fubara stated on Wednesday.

The need for swift electoral preparations was underscored by the expiry of the elected chairmen and councillors’ tenures on Monday, which incited a three-day crisis across the state.

This unrest highlighted the urgent requirement for stable governance through duly elected local officials.

Chairman Enebeli has called for a significant meeting with political parties and other stakeholders scheduled for Monday, July 1st, 2024, at 10 AM at the RSIEC Headquarters along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

This meeting aims to disclose the timetable and guidelines for the 2024 Local Government Elections in Rivers State.

Enebeli’s invitation extends to leaders of all registered political parties, traditional rulers, security agencies, religious organizations, and the media.

This inclusive approach aims to ensure that all relevant parties are involved in the planning process, thereby fostering a transparent and collaborative environment for the upcoming elections.

The notice reads, “The Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebell, hereby invites: Leaders of all registered Political Parties, Traditional Rulers, Security Agencies, Religious Organizations, The Media, Professional Organizations, Civil Society Groups, Non-Governmental Organizations Community Based Groups and the Electorate to a general stakeholders meeting on Monday, 1s July 2024 at the RSIEC Headquarters, 239-243 Aba Road, Port Harcourt by 10.00 am prompt.

“The highlight of the meeting will be the unveiling of the timetable and guidelines for the 2024 Local Government Elections in the State. All concerned should be seated at the RSIEC Auditorium by 09:45 am, please.”