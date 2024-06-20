Rasheedat Ajibade Named Best Player At Atletico Madrid

Super Falcons winger, Rasheedat Ajibade is the winner of the 2023-2024 Atletico Madrid Femmine’s Player of the Season.

Recall that Rasheedat Ajibade joined the Spanish women’s team in 2021 from the Norwegian club, Avaldnes.

The just-concluded season is one of the best of her career as the 24-year-old Nigerian forward scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists for the side in the said season.

This is the first time in her career in Europe that she ended a season as her club’s best player. Rasheedat Ajibade is expected to play in the 2024 Olympics for Nigeria with the same form.

Meanwhile, new Sevilla player, Chidera Ejuke has thanked the Spanish club for what he described as a warm welcome.

Sevilla announced the signing of the 26-year-old Ejuke on Monday after the Nigeria international signed a three-year deal with the side.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. I’m very well, the last few days have been wonderful and I’m happy to be here,” he said at his unveiling ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to starting with the exciting moments that I know will be here.”

He added: “Sevilla is a great team, it has a great football culture. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates, I know that the project is enormous and they want to reach the highest possible level and I am very excited.”

