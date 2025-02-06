Copa del Rey: Two Clubs Qualify For Semi-finals

Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid have secured their spots in the semi-final stage of the 2024-2025 Copa del Rey after respective impressive quarter-final outings.

Real Madrid’s journey to the Copa del Rey semi-finals was highlighted by a thrilling encounter against Leganés on Wednesday.

Madrid quickly took control of the match, going ahead 2-0 in the first 30 minutes, thanks to goals from Luka Modrić and the young talent Endrick. However, Leganés didn’t back down; they were awarded a penalty after a foul, which Juan Cruz converted, narrowing the deficit to 2-1.

In a dramatic turn of events during the second half, Leganés managed to equalize when a well-placed shot from Juan Cruz was deflected off the defender Ferland Mendy, leaving the Real Madrid goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

As the match approached stoppage time, tension ran high; however, Real Madrid’s Gonzalo found the back of the net with a critical late goal, sealing the 3-2 victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

On the other side of the competition, Atlético Madrid had already solidified their place in the semi-finals with a dominant 5-0 victory over Getafe, showcasing their formidable attacking prowess and defensive stability.

Looking ahead, the other quarter-final matches scheduled for tonight feature Valencia facing off against Barcelona, while Real Sociedad will challenge Osasuna.