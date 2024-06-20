Just In: Ogun Monarch, Towulade Of Akinale Is Dead

The Towulade of Akinale, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, has passed away at the age of 79, marking the end of a distinguished career in journalism and his revered tenure as a traditional ruler in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Oba Ogunleye, a celebrated figure in Nigerian journalism, was notably associated with the old Daily Times of Nigeria before transitioning to a significant role as the General Manager of Public Relations of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

His royal journey began in 2004 when he was installed as the Baale of Akinale by former Governor Gbenga Daniel.

His leadership and influence were further recognized in 2006 when he was elevated to the status of Oba, a testament to his impact and stature within the community.

Sources close to the late monarch revealed to Vanguard that Oba Ogunleye had been battling health issues for some time.

He was undergoing treatment at St. Thomas Hospital in London, where he passed away on Wednesday afternoon. His death has left the community and his followers mourning the loss of a prominent leader and a respected elder.

Adding to his list of accolades, Oba Ogunleye had recently completed a PhD program in law and was preparing for his graduation in the coming weeks.

The source said, “Towulade of Akinale, Oba Olufemi Adewunmi Ogunleye joined his ancestors @79 in a London hospital after a brief illness.

“May the soul of the Kabiyesi rest well and find favour in the bosom of his Creator. Amin.”