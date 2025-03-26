How ASP Allegedly Killed Police Inspector Reported To Have Committed Suicide – Sources

A Nigerian police inspector, Ajele Oloyede, died last Thursday after allegedly being shot by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tolorunloju Stephen at a ceramics company in Igbesa, Ogun State.

Naija News understands that the incident has raised serious concerns within the Ogun State Police Command, with sources pointing to discrepancies in the official account of the death.

An audio recording obtained by SaharaReporters, featuring senior police officers discussing the incident, suggests an attempt to cover up the truth, with claims that Ajele’s death was a suicide being disputed by those familiar with the case. One police officer stated that Ajele was shot by ASP Stephen, despite the latter’s denial of any wrongdoing.

“We don’t know what happened between him and that ASP. That ASP used his pistol to fire Ajele instantly, but he denied it,” said the officer, further questioning the official narrative, which suggested Ajele had killed himself with a rifle. “How come Ajele had a rifle to kill himself as they claimed? We told the CP, Ajele never went out with a rifle. His rifle, uniform, and shoes were with us. He took proper permission before he left that day.”

Another officer added that the nature of the bullet wound did not support the suicide claim. “The bullet penetration does not suggest suicide. If it were, he would have shot himself in the head,” the officer remarked.

ASP Tolorunloju Stephen, who is based at the Force Headquarters Annex in Lagos but was deployed to the ceramics company in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, is now the prime suspect in the shooting. According to sources, Stephen was the first to raise the alarm after the shooting, which many believe was an attempt to manipulate the situation.

The Ogun State Police Command initially stated that Ajele’s death was a suicide, with the spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, explaining that Stephen discovered Ajele’s body after hearing a gunshot.

However, Odutola later retracted her statement, admitting that the suicide claim was based on preliminary findings and not conclusive evidence. “When a crime happens, the first thing we do is gather information from the first respondent,” she explained. “The report was given at the preliminary level of investigation, and we are now conducting a full forensic investigation.”

While Odutola promised a thorough investigation, insiders within the police force have expressed concerns that ASP Stephen is being shielded from accountability. One officer criticized the handling of the case, questioning why Stephen had not been detained. “If it were a junior officer who fired that shot, he would have been behind bars by now. But this ASP is walking free,” the officer said.

Colleagues and friends of the deceased inspector have rejected the suicide theory, pointing to Ajele’s personal achievements and stable life. “How can someone who owned three plots of land and had built a house just wake up one day and kill himself? Let us be reasonable,” one senior officer remarked.

The incident has sparked outrage within the police force, with some officers suggesting that Ajele’s name may be tarnished posthumously to cover up the truth. One officer also disclosed that a colleague who defended Ajele’s movements and granted him permission to leave work was punished for standing by the truth, accused of “lack of supervision” and “insubordination.”