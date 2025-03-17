Ibikunle Amosun Demolished My Cement Plant Twice – Dangote

The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has claimed that the former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun demolished his cement plant twice during his administration.

The billionaire businessman made the allegation while meeting with the incumbent governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun on Monday.

A statement by the Ogun State Government explained that the industrialist’s meeting with Abiodun focused “on expanding investment opportunities in manufacturing, oil and gas, and energy in the state.”

However, in a video that surfaced on social media, Dangote while speaking with the governor alleged that the Amosun administration twice destroyed his cement factory when it was under construction.

He said “I deem it fit to have it on record that the factory we are visiting now in Itori, it’s because of his excellency that we came back. That factory was demolished twice.

“We started building, then Amosun demolished it, the second time, we started again, he demolished not only the factory, including the fencing, so we left. But right now, we’re coming back because of his excellency, my brother, Prince Dapo Abiodun, we’re now back. When we go there you’ll be very surprised.”