‘This Is An Indictment; Mischaracterisations And Insinuations’ – Daniel, Gov Abiodun Fight As FG Takeover TASUED

A political clash erupted on Thursday between former Ogun State Governor and lawmaker representing Ogun East, Senator Gbenga Daniel, and Governor Dapo Abiodun over allegations of neglect and underfunding of the state’s tertiary institutions.

Naija News reports that Daniel, in an open letter to Governor Abiodun that went viral on Thursday, criticized the recent takeover of the state-owned Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun by the Federal Government. While acknowledging the positive aspects of the move, he blamed Abiodun for failing to prioritize funding for the state’s tertiary education system, leading to the university’s acquisition by the federal government.

In response, Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, dismissed Daniel’s criticisms, accusing him of trying to undermine the President’s good intentions regarding the university’s takeover.

Daniel, in his letter, pointed out that his administration, back in February 2005, had established TASUED to provide an alternative university for the growing number of students seeking admission, as Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye could only admit 3,500 students at the time.

He praised President Bola Tinubu’s Federal Government for intervening at a crucial time to save the university from collapse due to neglect and poor funding.

However, Daniel expressed concern that the takeover would diminish Ogun State’s ability to control admission quotas, which had been one of the primary benefits of having a state-run institution.

“One, it appears this unilateral takeover is an indictment on our state and the inability of the government to maintain the institution which has attained global rating, especially when the budget of the state has now hit the N1trn mark.

“Our people will ask: what is the percentage of our budget that is being allocated to the development of education from such humongous budget appropriation?

“I wish our people will not come to such a hurried conclusion about government ineptitude as the reasons for this necessary acquisition when the state government has abdicated its own responsibilities to this institution,” the letter read

He lamented that the leadership of the university could now come from anywhere in the country, in line with the federal character system, which could affect local students’ chances of admission.

Daniel further challenged the Abiodun administration to address the neglect of other state-owned institutions, such as the four ICT polytechnics and other higher education facilities in Ogun State.

He called for a renewed focus on these institutions, suggesting that if the state government could not fund them adequately, it should hope for the same “good fortune” that led to the federal takeover of TASUED.

In his rebuttal, Akinmade dismissed Daniel’s letter as politically motivated, accusing the former governor of mischief.

He pointed out that under Abiodun’s leadership, Ogun’s educational sector had seen increased investment and infrastructural development.

Akinmade emphasized that the Federal Government’s takeover of TASUED was in the best interest of equitable distribution of federal institutions, not a result of underfunding.

He further clarified that the state had made substantial investments in TASUED, improving its infrastructure and providing funding.

With the university’s new federal status, Akinmade stated, it would benefit from greater support, including access to TETFund and increased budgetary allocations, ensuring its long-term success.

Akinmade said: “One cannot help but question the true intent behind the senator’s much-publicised ‘open letter’ to Governor Abiodun—a document filled with mischaracterisations and insinuations.

“He accuses the governor of neglecting state-owned institutions, a claim that collapses under the weight of verifiable evidence, pointing to increased investment, infrastructural development, and renewed vitality across Ogun’s educational landscape.

“As is often the case, Daniel’s outbursts seem less about facts and more about political opportunism. His remarks read more like a personal vendetta than a constructive critique. The narrative he tries to spin is as unconvincing as it is desperate.

“One might ask: Is the senator simply unsettled that this milestone—the seamless transfer of TASUED to federal ownership—happened under Governor Abiodun’s leadership?

“The governor has clarified time and again that the decision was taken in the interest of equitable distribution of federal institutions across the state—not due to any failure of funding or neglect. And rightly so.”