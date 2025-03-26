Ogun State Announces Lassa Fever Outbreak, Confirms Death

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has announced an outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state with a casualty.

The commissioner revealed that the hemorrhaging viral fever recently claimed the life of a 25-year-old female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who fell sick in Ondo and was brought to one of the state’s secondary health facilities at Ijebu North Local Government where she died.

Speaking via a statement addressed to journalists on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Coker listed the symptoms of the viral fever to include high grade fever, headache, general body weakness, sore throat, muscle pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chest pain and unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth and other body openings.

She urged the residents of the state to quickly report anyone with these symptoms to the nearest government health facility for immediate medical intervention.

She said, “Ogun State has confirmed a case of Lassa Fever and as such declared Lassa Fever outbreak, the index case is a 25-year-old female National Youth Corp member who fell sick while in Ondo state and was brought to one of our secondary health facilities in Ijebu North LGA on 18th March 2025 and later died same day.

“Lassa fever is a viral Hemorrhagic disease that presents with High grade fever, Headache, General body weakness, Sore throat, Muscle pain, Cough, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Chest pain and Unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth and other body openings.”

“We implore members of the community to promptly report to the hospital if they notice any of these symptoms. Any case of febrile illness that has not responded to 48 hours use of anti-malaria or antibiotics should raise an index of suspicion for Lassa fever!

“We implore all Health facilities in Ogun state, public and private, to step up Infection Prevention and Control measures and encourage compliance by all health facility staff.

“Healthcare workers that suspects Lassa fever in a patient, are advised to call their local government disease surveillance and notification officer (LGA DSNO) whose numbers are placed in our health facilities or call State Disease surveillance and Notification Officer (0703-421-4893) or State Epidemiologist (0808-425-0881)

“The Ogun State Government remains dedicated to protecting the health of her citizens through continuous surveillance and prompt response to infectious diseases” she affirmed

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Rapid Response Team at ljebu North East are keeping situation under control with enhanced surveillance and community engagement and mobilization for effective response”.