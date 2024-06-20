It’s Fake News – Lawyer, Ejimakor Reacts To Claim That ‘Nnamdi Kanu Seeks Negotiation With FG’

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has labelled the media reports titled ‘Kanu Seeks Negotiation With FG’ as false.

Naija News understands that some media platforms had reported that Kanu, through his counsel Ejimakor, sought negotiation with the Nigerian government on the terrorism charges against him during the Federal High Court session in Abuja on Wednesday.

Reacting to the reports, Ejimakor labelled them as false, explaining that the court invoked Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act and directed the Nigerian government and Kanu to seek reconciliation.

He said, “The news titled ‘Kanu seeks negotiation with FG’ is false & a deepfake news meant to twist an idea that was muted as an alternative to trial by the Court & the parties.

Advertisement

“The truth is that the Court directed the parties to consider the option of reconciliation which the law allows.”

Meanwhile, Barrister Ejimakor, had accused the Nigerian government of detaining the IPOB leader based on a ‘manipulation game of guilty by association’.

Ejimakor pointed out that the increase in insecurity in the Southeast region whenever Kanu’s case came up in court seemed to be a carefully coordinated effort by various criminal elements and their sponsors to pressure the Presidency and the court into prolonging Kanu’s detention further.

Advertisement

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS custody since June 2021, facing terrorism-related charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.