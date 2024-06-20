Court Passes Judgement On Suit Seeking Removal Of Ola Olukoyede As EFCC Chairman

A lawsuit seeking the removal of Ola Olukoyede from his position as the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been rejected.

Naija News reports that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on the matter on Wednesday, stating that the individual who brought the case forward did not have the legal right to do so, based on the concept of locus standi.

It was reported that a lawyer from Abuja, Victor Opatola, had initiated legal action against President Bola Tinubu regarding the nomination of Olukoyede to lead the EFCC.

In the legal action, Opatola questioned the legality of Olukoyede’s appointment, arguing that he did not fulfil the mandatory years of experience needed for the role of the chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

He named the President of Nigeria, the National Assembly, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and Olukoyede as the first to fourth defendants in the case, identified as HC/ABJ/CS/1403/2023.

Nonetheless, the defendants requested the court to throw out the case, citing it as lacking substance.

However, Olukoyede, represented by Olumide Fusika, SAN, in the last adjourned date, challenged the legal authority of the plaintiff to institute the suit in the first instance.

Furthermore, Olukoyede argued that he is perfectly suited for the role of EFCC Chairman, having previously held the position of secretary at the commission, which is a Level 17 role, surpassing the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Level 14 position.

He thus requested the court to throw out the case.

Opatola, among others, sought clarification on whether, according to the accurate interpretation and application of Section 2 (1) (a) of the EFCC Act 2004, Olukoyede, who has not met the Act’s requirements, can be lawfully appointed as EFCC Chairman.

He also inquired whether, according to the accurate interpretation and application of Section 2 (1) (a) of the EFCC Act 2004, the individual holding the position of EFCC Chairman can be considered to be above the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent.