Maduka Okoye Picks Favourite Between Davido And Burna Boy

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has revealed that he prefers listening to Davido more than Burna Boy.

Davido and Burna Boy are two of the biggest musicians in Nigeria and across the world. They seem to always be in contention despite having different styles of delivering their sounds which are centred around Afrobeats.

Both musicians have over the years been caught up in a war of words online over who is richer, more famous, and sings better.

This debate has created a body of fans who are always out to defend their favourites in whatever manner online.

In an interview with Oma Sports TV, Maduka Okoye, who is struggling to regain his first spot in the Super Eagles’ starting eleven, was dragged into the Davido vs Burna debate.

The goalkeeper, who is currently contracted to the Italian club, Udinese, acknowledged that Burna is a good musician but Davido’s style of music connects to his lifestyle.

The 24-year-old German-born goalkeeper said he has more Davido songs on his playlist than songs by Burna.

He said, “Burna Boy or Davido? Davido. Musically, Burna Boy is on another level, 100 per cent. He’s a top artist but I prefer Davido.

“I listen more to Davido than Burna. There are Burna Boy’s songs that I love but there is more of Davido on my playlist. Davido’s songs fit my personality; they are very playful. I really like Davido.”